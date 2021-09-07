ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is flying once again.
The pandemic stalled efforts to take veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials for more than a year, but Tuesday, News 4's Laura Hettiger was there to tell the story of the flights returning, and the servicemembers who are forever grateful.
