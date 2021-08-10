ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "I have back problems, hip problems, leg problems, PTSD, I don’t go out and party and do everything that everyone else does," said veteran Craig Bennett. "There is a lot I sacrificed to ensure that people are able to do the things that they’re doing."
Bennett, like thousands of veterans, lives every day with physical and mental pain from his time in combat. And he's not alone.
"I get claustrophobic around people really easy because after a couple combat tours, you don’t trust anybody around you unless they are in a uniform," said fellow veteran and St. Charles resident Drew Miller.
While both veterans share the struggles of having served, they also both have been helped by a local organization, Dogs For Our Brave, who are helping to give them a hand up. Or in this case, a paw.
"We train rescue dogs to be service dogs for wounded veterans and then we continue to pay all the dogs expenses for life," said executive director Christina Kimerle. "So our veterans are not taking on any financial burden by having this life- saving tool in their life."
The organization, headquartered, appropriately, in Dogtown, started in 2014 and so far has matched 10 rescue dogs with veterans from across the country.
One of those dogs, Bob, was matched with Miller in May.
"He’s actually allowed me to go out in public to places I never thought I’d go to and make memories with my family," Miller said.
The training process for Bob, and all the dogs, is extensive. Kimerle said for 18 months, the dogs train seven days a week, 10 hours a day, to learn skills that give mobility and psychiatric support.
"They are able to help with wheelchair work, cane work, bracing, opening the fridge to get a water, retrieving shoes, picking up dropped items," Kimerle said. "But then also finding those cues for anxiety and panic attacks, PTSD episodes and nightmare interruptions. So there is a full gamut of things they need to learn."
The training is not rushed and neither is the pairing process with qualifying veterans.
"We introduce them to a couple of dogs that might be a good potential match and we let the bond unfold, so really the dog and the veteran connect and the dogs go, 'This is my person. I’m ready to go.' It’s a really interesting thing to watch unfold," she said.
Bennett, who is from Ohio, is in the process of being matched with a dog. He's had a special connection with a dog named Captain, and soon could be paired with him.
"It’s hard to describe. You really can't. It’s like meeting somebody you haven’t known your entire life, yet all of a sudden you meet them and it's instant- we can be friends for the rest of our lives," he said.
What makes Dogs For Our Brave unique is that all of the dog's expenses are covered for life, which makes the relationship with that animal something veterans can maintain without adding more of a burden.
"A lot of these veterans are 100 percent disabled. They can’t work, they’re living on a disability check and they have families," Kimerle said. "Some of them have three or four children. We don’t want them to ever have to decide, 'Am I going to go get groceries or take my dog to the vet?' We don’t want them to have to worry about that financial burden, they have a lot to worry about as it is."
Dogs For Our Brave has big goals, aiming to eventually match 22 rescue dogs with wounded veterans each day.
"22 veterans a day take their own lives right now. We know that service dogs save lives, it is proven," Kimerle said. "That helps them decrease the medication they’re taking, increases their confidence and helps eliminate some of those suicidal thoughts because they have somebody that’s there for them and somebody they need to take care of."
"All it takes is a friend," added Bennett. "Or a companion, or anyone just to be there."
If you want to help Dogs For Our Brave, you can donate here, or you can learn about volunteer and job opportunities here.
