ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis resident Tulia Declue grew up in the suburbs of Paris and lived through the Nazi occupation of her country, which she describes as horrific.
Declue was 20-years-old and visiting the Normandy area of France when the Allies stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944: D-Day. She has been forever grateful to the men who risked, and in many cases, gave their lives to liberate her country.
[READ: University City native, World War II veteran flew 2 D-Day missions, had never been on a plane before the war]
That includes men like Ralph Goldsticker, who flew two missions on D-Day as a bombardier aboard a B-17. Declue saw News 4’s Spotlight on Those Who Served story highlighting Goldsticker's valor and wanted to personally thank him for what he and so many other Greatest Generation veterans did for her country and all of Europe.
[READ: D-Day bombardier honored by Great St. Louis Honor Flight]
