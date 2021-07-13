CARLYLE, Ill, (KMOV.com) -- Germans captured Vince Rolves during World War II and forced the Metro East native to do hard labor for 18 months.
Rolves didn't know if he would make it out alive.
“A lot of times I never thought I’d get to see U.S. soil again,” Rolves remembered.
Hailing from the small town of Carlyle, Illinois which is 50 miles east of St. Louis, Rolves is one of the last living prisoners of war in southern Illinois.
Now 97, Rolves sat down with News 4 to tell his incredible story of survival.
