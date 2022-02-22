Spotlight on Those Who Served: A Black World War Two veteran's military journey

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - James Killion, Jr. was one of 125,000 Black soldiers serving overseas during World War Two.
The Alton native left behind a detailed account of his time in the military in the form of 47 letters.
This past Christmas, his son James Killion, III, put the letters in a book for all of his family to have. Now, the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans will soon add them to its history archive.
