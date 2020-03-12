ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is growing rapidly this week in virtually every facet of daily life. The sports world across America is no different, as concern over COVID-19 is forcing leagues into drastic decisions regarding the immediate futures of their seasons.
We’ll keep this story updated with the latest information available from each sport, but the way things are trending since Wednesday, it’s possible each and every North American major sport could hit a hiatus before long.
MLB: Baseball reporter Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Thursday that there is a growing sense across the league that spring training activities could be suspended as early as Thursday. If that happens, it would likely signal a delay for the start of the MLB regular season.
There is a feeling of inevitability among executives that Major League Baseball will be suspending spring training as soon as today, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020
Passan adds that a league conference call is due to take place Thursday, with an announcement of some kind expected to follow.
Spring training games in Florida and Arizona are expected to be suspended.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020
The Cardinals are scheduled to open the season in Cincinnati against the Reds March 26. The governor of Ohio had already discussed a ban on mass gatherings throughout the state of Ohio Wednesday, which would impose the possibility of the games being played without fans in attendance--if they happen at all.
The home opener in St. Louis is currently scheduled for April 5 at Busch Stadium.
NHL: The NHL issued a statement Thursday morning indicating teams should not hold meetings or practices on Thursday.
Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020
Multiple reports indicate the league is expected to hold a conference call Thursday to discuss further action.
NBA: After Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season. According to reports, the NBA "will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward.”
NBA reporters indicate the league could resume at some point later in the spring, potentially shifting the league’s schedule back. Discussions within the league, understandably, remain ongoing.
NCAA college basketball: March is supposed to be the best time of the calendar for college hoops fans, but Thursday came a crushing blow to the season as major conference tournaments--including the Big XII, SEC, ACC and AAC were canceled by the individual conferences.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
No decision has been made as of yet by the NCAA on the status for the NCAA Tournament, slated to begin next week. Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the games for the men’s and women’s tournaments would be played without fans in attendance. St. Louis is scheduled to host first and second rounds games of the men’s tournament March 19 and 21.
