ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When a child is battling cancer, it's heartbreaking not only for their parents, but anyone who hears their story. Steve Harris has an update on 14-year-old Alec Ingram.
He’s also been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. We introduced him to you in May 2016 when his classmates were using a life-size cardboard picture of him at school so he wouldn’t feel like he was missing out while he was in the hospital.
Something else you should know about Alec? He loves cool cars. He got to ride home from the hospital once in a Lamborghini.
Dana Manley and her charity, Sydney’s Soldiers Always, is coordinating a bucket list item for Alex that includes muscle cars.
Manley made a Facebook page called Sports Cars for Alec.
“In the week it’s been up, over 3,900 people have joined it to be in this escort for Alec Ingram,” Manley said.
