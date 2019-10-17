CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Paul Haglin, the man who founded and developed Spirit of St. Louis Airport, died Thursday.
Haglin was an aerospace engineer for McDonnell-Douglas, and an avid private pilot.
After tiring of the long wait times for private take-offs at Lambert Airport, he dreamed of opening a smaller airport.
Haglin used his inheritance to buy the land and develop the airport in the area of Chesterfield known as Gumbo.
It opened in 1965.
St. Louis County purchased the airport in 1980.
Haglin died Thursday in Chesterfield.
He was 90 years old.
