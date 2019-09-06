ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo will take place this weekend.
The event that features the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angles, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and many more aerial performances will return to Chesterfield on September 7 and 8.
Click here or here to purchase tickets and for more information.
