ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Spirit Airlines will start flying out of St. Louis in May!
Thursday, the airline announced service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport will launch on May 27 with daily nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando. On June 10, daily flights to Pensacola will begin.
"Spirit Airlines comes to The Gateway to the West in a big way with non-stop service to five popular destinations," Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. "Our new St. Louis Guests will love Spirit's combination of friendly, reliable service and low fares, making it easy for them to plan a vacation or quick getaway."
Spirit Airlines is the eighth largest commercial airline in North America. The ultra-low-cost carrier is headquartered in the Miami metropolitan area and offers flights throughout the United States, Caribbean and Latin America.
