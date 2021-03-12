ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Spire is hosting a virtual job fair next week as part of an effort to fill 40 open positions.
The job fair will be held in partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Thursday March 18 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The utility is looking for candidates to fill customer service roles. Applicants must send in resumes by Tuesday.
"We want to hire as much talent as we can, so there is no maximum," said Nicole Fondren with Spire.
A high school diploma or equivalent is required. To send your resume, email LmccLain@urbanleague-stl.org. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview that will be conducted Thursday. For more information, call 314-626-9977.
