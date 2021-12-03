Spire STL Pipeline offered a temporary extension to continue operations through winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a temporary certificate to Spire STL Pipeline to continue their operations through the 2021-2022 winter months.

The announcement was made Friday but the extension will only take effect once Spire accepts the certificate. The company has until December 8 to accept it.

Spire addresses questions, impact of potential STL pipeline shutdown, following concerns raised by customers Following concerns and panic raised by St. Louis area residents after receiving an email from Spire about the potential for natural gas disruption this winter, some environmental groups and some area leaders are accusing the energy company of inciting fear.

In 2019, Spire opened a 65-mile-long pipeline running from St. Louis to Scott County, Illinois. An appeals court voted to shut it after an environmental lawsuit.

For the last couple of months, the pipeline has been able to continue operating under a temporary certificate issued by the FERC. That certificate was set to expire after Dec. 13 if FERC didn't extend it through the winter.

Spire provides natural gas to more than 650,000 homes and businesses across the St. Louis region.