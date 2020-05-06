ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Spire is stepping in to help families and businesses navigate the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The natural gas company suspended all disconnections and late fees for nonpayment through May 31st.
In partnership with United Way, Spire’s DollarHelp program offers active residential customers who qualify $100 in assistance and $200 for active small businesses customers who apply.
“We’ve recently expanded [our DollarHelp program], people are asking for ways to help and help their neighbor and DollarHelp lets them do that,” said Spire Missouri President Scott Carter. “We’ve also augmented that by making a corporate commitment by matching 500,000 of those gifts to again help those people and small businesses who are struggling during these difficult times.”
COVID-19 has made food security a little more vital, so Spire donated $250,000 to 17 food pantries and meal programs in Missouri, Alabama, Houston, Mississippi, and Wyoming.
In St. Louis, the donation will impact the St. Louis Area Foodbank and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Spire said it translates to more than 650,000 meals total.
If you need assistance of would like to get connected to other assistance programs through Spire go to: https://spireenergy.com/relief or call 1-800-887-4173.
