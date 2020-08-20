ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Spire wants customers in the St. Louis area to know there is still help for those struggling to pay their gas bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is offering a one-time $100 bill credit to low-income customers who qualify.
In addition, spire is providing $200 in assistance to small business that qualify, but they encourage anyone who might need help to contact them.
Adriane yates director of customer business services
"it's a difference in people's lives that they know at least they can get this one time credit and get my utility bill paid for this month," said Ariane Yates, director of customer business services. "So that's been great to hear those stories and to know we are really helping people that are struggling."
