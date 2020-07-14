ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Spire is helping customers who are struggling to pay their natural gas bills. The company is expanding its financial assistance program.
Starting July 18, low income customers can apply for a one time bill credit of $100. Spire will award funds through September 30 or until the funds run out.
“If not both people in household impacted at least one impacted by this pandemic, limited hours at work or losing a job so theres a lot of concern for customers and how they're going to make ends meet,” said Adriane Yates with Spire.
Customers interested in coronavirus relief can apply here.
