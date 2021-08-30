BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Spire employees were mapping out St. Louis' past on Monday as part of their community service day.

Spire uses a "geographic information system" for their underground pipes and used the same system Monday to create an interactive map of Washington Park Cemetery, which is located in Berkeley near Lambert Airport.

"You're able to capture hundreds of points and the data that comes along with them, so now you have a data base that you can search and visualize. Think of it as you go into Google maps and you search for something, now people can search for their loved ones, find out where they are in the sections, zoom right to that location, see what the headstone looks like, and then when they want to go visit, they know exactly where to go," said Spire Director of GIS Matthew Boekler.

It is all part of a multi-year effort to turn the 100-year-old African American cemetery into a heritage spot.