ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Spire customers should see changes to their bills after two recent announcements.
Earlier in the week, the utility said an infrastructure system replacement surcharge raise would be effective on November 16. Residential customers would then see an increase of 57 cents a month.
The affected customers live in St. Louis City, St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties.
After News 4's initial report, Spire said the Missouri Public Service Commission had approved their request to decrease the cost of gas for all Spire customers in Missouri. The utility company said the combination of the infrastructure surcharge and the lower gas rate will mean a reduction in bills.
According to Spire, the average residential customer in eastern Missouri will see their bill lowered by almost 4.5 percent during the winter month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.