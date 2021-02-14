ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The current cold temperatures caused many natural gas wells to freeze in some parts of the country and therefore increase the demand on gas systems. This will eventually reflect on customers' gas bills.

Weather Discussion: Winter Storm Warning, Arctic Blast Gets Colder Winter Weather Advisory has been issued with more snow Sunday into Monday, plus dangerous wind chills as the Arctic blast turns colder.

Spire officials said Missouri customers should conserve energy due to the increase in demand. Customers should also expect their bills to go up. Bills naturally increase with higher usage in the winter time but the increase in demand will also increase bills as a result of wholesale cost.

“With the weather conditions creating a combination of supply issues and high demand, we are seeing increases in natural gas prices in our region,” Scott Carter said in a press release. He's the president of Spire Missouri. “How this will specifically impact customer bills is something we can’t quantify at this time ... The next few days are critical while temperatures remain below freezing.”

Spire said customers can do the following to conserve energy:

Turn thermostats down a few degrees.

Limit use of natural gas fireplaces.

During the day, open curtains on south-facing windows to let sunlight heat the home. Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows.

If windows feel drafty, install insulating drapes, shades or weather sealing tape to prevent cold air from seeping in.

Seal areas around the home where air could come in. These leaky areas often can be found around pipes that connect to the outside, unfinished spaces behind cupboards, recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and closets.