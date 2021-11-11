ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Environmental groups and some area leaders are accusing Spire of inciting fear after the company sent an email to customers about the potential for natural gas disruption this winter.

"Communicating with residents and customers is one thing but what they did completely overstepped the line,” said Christine Ingrassia, adlerwoman for the city’s 6th ward. “It was extremely reckless the manner in which they outlined what their concerns were, and I think it’s even more troubling because they admitted themselves they expect FERC to extend the permit through the winter."

In 2019, Spire opened a 65-mile-long pipeline running from St. Louis to Scott County, Illinois. An appeals court voted to shut it after an environmental lawsuit.

For the last couple of months, the pipeline has been able to continue operating under a temporary certificate issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). That certificate is set to expire after Dec. 13 if FERC does not extend it through the winter.

“I can tell you there is no certainty past Dec. 13 that this pipeline will continue to operate,” said Sean Jamieson, general counsel for the Spire STL Pipeline.

Jamieson issued that sobering statement today during a press conference led by Spire leadership. However, he and other members of Spire remain hopeful FERC will extend the pipeline's temporary certificate and keep providing natural gas to more than 650,000 homes and businesses across the St. Louis region.

News 4 asked the President of Spire Missouri, Scott Carter, if he regretted the company's way of letting the public know about the possible natural gas disruption.

"I think the letter was entirely appropriate to keep people informed. It was never intended to do anything more than say this is the current situation,” he said. “A 1 percent chance of a problem is a real problem for us.”

During a separate press conference following Spire’s, the Environmental Defense Fund and two city and county leaders called for an expedited extension of Spire’s certificate to operate its pipeline throughout the winter season along with robust consumer protections. They hope that swift action from FERC will ease some of the fears they say are a result of Spire’s communication with customers.

Natalie Karas, EDF’s senior director and lead counsel for energy markets & utility regulation, also called out Spire for prioritizing its own pipeline’s success over looking for alternative sources for natural gas that could help residents this winter.

“What I have seen from Spire is really a focus on it’s affiliate-backed project,” Karas said. "There's a menu of options that Spire Missouri has when its planning the gas supply portfolio, and those decisions are not made transparently.”

STL pipeline delivers 350,000 dekatherms of gas during peak times in the winter. Carter said even though they are looking for alternative resources to supply natural gas if the pipeline is shut down, there is just not enough in the market to meet the needs of the region.

Also, he said existing pipelines and pipelines previously used by Spire do not effectively supply natural gas where St. Louis is growing, which is in the western part of the county.

Right now, FERC is set to review Spire STL’s pipeline contract on Nov. 18. News 4 reached out to FERC for comment on whether they plan to issue an extension. A spokesperson responded but said they could not discuss further because this is a pending matter before the commission.

“Longer term, we’re looking at alternatives that if STL [pipeline] is not here to serve, how do we get new supply services into the region. Those conversations are going on right now to make sure we can serve this region long term most effectively,” Carter said.

Carter said customers' gas will not be shut off right away after Dec. 13 in the case that the permit is not extended. He added that does not mean residents are in the clear.

"Temperature variance will dictate a lot of that. So again, as it gets colder [and] without the pipeline, we'll have to start shutting down businesses that don't use it for critical need to conserve for homes and critical need businesses like nursing homes, hospitals,” he said.

Spire also addressed concerns from the public about whether the company had a goal to build up public fear so that FERC would be pressured to extend the pipeline's certificate.

“It is never my intention or STL Pipeline’s intention to pressure the FERC. It is our job to inform with information. We want to make sure that the FERC has a complete record to be able to make a determination,” Jamieson said. “That is a determination that is within their discretion and entirely their right.”

Meanwhile, the legal challenge facing FERC is whether there was really a customer need for this new pipeline, or if it was a matter of self-dealing for Spire to have its own pipeline at the expense of competitors. Jamieson said they are prepared to continue to advocate for what they say is the pipeline’s vital role in the community.