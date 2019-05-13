Spin scooters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a new electric scooter company in town. Spin scooters were spotted in downtown St. Louis Monday.

The San Francisco-owned company brings competition to the Lime and Bird scooters already seen around St. Louis.

To unlock a ride, you will need the Spin app. It costs one dollar to unlock and then 15 to 25 cents per minute of your trip.

