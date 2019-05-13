ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a new electric scooter company in town. Spin scooters were spotted in downtown St. Louis Monday.
The San Francisco-owned company brings competition to the Lime and Bird scooters already seen around St. Louis.
To unlock a ride, you will need the Spin app. It costs one dollar to unlock and then 15 to 25 cents per minute of your trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.