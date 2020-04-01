ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus pandemic appears to be having an unusual effect on traffic patterns.
With schools out and stay-at-home orders in effect, there are less cars on the roads.
But that doesn't mean crashes are down.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said drivers are driving faster and getting into crashes because they are distracted.
The agency also said they are not reducing the number of troopers on the roadway during this time, despite a reduction in traffic.
Corporal Dallas Thompson with the MSHP is urging drivers to slow down and get rid of any distractions. Thompson said everyone needs to do their part to keep the roadways safe.
According to the traffic fatalities report, the numbers are up four percent this year when compared to last.
The coronavirus is top of mind for everyone, but troopers are urging citizens to remember driving in a can be just as dangerous- if not moreso- if you're not paying attention.
