ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking to spice up Thanksgiving dinner this year? Try this recipe for a turkey covered in Flaming Hot Cheeto dust.
Reynolds Kitchen posted the recipe on their website calling for a roasted turkey with the spicy cheese puffs crushed up and coated on the bird.
The recipe calls for the chef to crush up the spicy snack and spread it all over the turkey using butter or oil, put it in an oven bag and toss it in the oven.
Other 'Flavor Blasted Turkeys' listed on the site include a ranch flavored turkey and an onion flavored turkey.
For a look at the full recipes, click here.
