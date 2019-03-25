ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials are taking another stab at a problem that’s been traveling around many South City neighborhoods.
“No car should be traveling 50 miles per hour down a residential street,” Alderwoman Cara Spencer said.
“Extraordinarily irresponsibly fast traffic in our neighborhoods,” Spencer said.
Alderman Spencer showed News 4 new speed humps designed to slow down cars at Potomac and California Avenue.
“This is a squeezing method,” Spencer said.
If the mini-humps are successful, they could replace speed balls that Spencer says haven't been 100 percent successful.
“This mimics that on a much lower scale and less expensive scale and could be replicated,” Spencer said.
Spencer said they want the public’s feedback on the humps to see how well they are working.
And if they do well, they will look at placing those humps at other intersections.
