EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nobody was injured after a car crashed into a home in Eureka, Mo. Saturday night.
The accident happened on Legends Parkway. Photos from the Eureka Fire Protection District show a white Chevrolet Malibu crashed through part of the roof of the home. The car also appears to have crashed through an upper part of the wall.
Eureka firefighters say the car was going at a high rate of speed and they do not believe alcohol was a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.