Spectrum outage Super Bowl

There are widespread reports of outages for Spectrum customers across the country

 downdetector.com

(KMOV.com) - Across the country, there are reports of an outage for Spectrum (formerly Charter) customers on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to the website downdetector.com, some customers in the St. Louis area are affected, especially in west St. Louis County, Belleville and Washington, Mo.

The map on downdetector.com shows that outages appear to be more widespread in Los Angeles, New York and Louisville.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

