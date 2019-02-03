(KMOV.com) - Across the country, there are reports of an outage for Spectrum (formerly Charter) customers on Super Bowl Sunday.
According to the website downdetector.com, some customers in the St. Louis area are affected, especially in west St. Louis County, Belleville and Washington, Mo.
Rented an @airbnb only to discover they have @GetSpectrum and the #SuperBowl broadcast just died, What crap service! Any hope you'll get this fixed @Ask_Spectrum? #spectrum #spectrumoutage— Julie McCool | FuninFairfax (@FunInFairfax) February 3, 2019
The map on downdetector.com shows that outages appear to be more widespread in Los Angeles, New York and Louisville.
