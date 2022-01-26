Spectrum looking to hire 70 customer service representatives at Thursday event

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com --- Spectrum is looking to hire 70 customer service representatives at a hiring event Thursday.
The hiring event will take place at the Holiday Inn Express at 13615 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested applicates are encouraged to text “REP” to 97211 to apply before the event.
Customer service representatives provide over-the-phone internet and phone support and repair services. The position starts with an hourly wage of at least $18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.