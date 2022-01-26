You are the owner of this article.
Spectrum looking to hire 70 customer service representatives at Thursday event

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com --- Spectrum is looking to hire 70 customer service representatives at a hiring event Thursday.

The hiring event will take place at the Holiday Inn Express at 13615 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested applicates are encouraged to text “REP” to 97211 to apply before the event.

Customer service representatives provide over-the-phone internet and phone support and repair services. The position starts with an hourly wage of at least $18.

