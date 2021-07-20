ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Spectrum is looking to hire with a starting hourly wage of at least $18.
Spectrum will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Embassy Suites St. Charles Convention Center to hire customer service representatives for its Bridgeton Call Center. According to Spectrum, the jobs will offer hourly wages of at least $18 an hour, which is part of their commitment to a $20 minimum wage in 2022.
Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet with a Spectrum recruiter at the event. To apply for the event, text “REP” to 97211 prior to attending.
