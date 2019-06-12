FLORISSANT, Mo.(KMOV.com) - According to the website downdetector.com, there are Spectrum outages in the St. Louis area.
Many of the outages are being reported from Florissant, parts of West County, South City and parts of the Metro East. Others are scattered throughout the area.
The reports come as the Blues play in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Spectrum issued the following statement about the outage:
We are looking into an issue affecting some channels for Spectrum TV customers in the Florissant area. Teams are all hands on deck working to restore services as quickly as possible.
