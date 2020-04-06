ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Spectrum's home and garden business is shifting production, now making hand sanitizer.
The company is using one of their brands, Cutter Insect Repellant, to manufacture the hand sanitizer at their Blacksburg, Virginia plant.
They will donate bottles to the St. Louis Food Bank.
The company says it made sense to use products they already use to serve the community.
"We use a number of ingredients to manufacture our products, so it's a matter of looking at what materials we have and what formulas," said Steve Schwallie with Spectrum brands. "Recipes dictate what we need to make proper hand sanitizer and make sure we have the manufacturing and resources to do that as well."
The company is still working to find out when its first distribution will be.
All products will be free for workers.
