A spectator at the Tour de France who caused a massive crash involving dozens of cyclists is missing as race authorities plan to sue her. Tour de France deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP news agency they plan to sue the woman "so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone. "
However, French publication Ouest-France reported the woman, who is believed to be German, got on a flight and is untraceable, according to CBS Sports.
Video shows the woman, who held a long banner on the sidelines of the race, stick the banner out a little too far, causing German cyclist Tony Martin to bike right into it. Martin fell, setting off a domino effect for competitors as cyclists behind him also fell.
The sign was a hello message for the woman's grandparents, CBS Sports reports. She appeared to hold the sign out so it was in the view of cameras – but it blocked part of the road.
