SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A special education teacher working at Bayless Elementary in South County got quite the shock Wednesday.
Therese Shain was given the prestigious Milken Educator Award, which was presented during an assembly.
She said she has no clue what she’s going to do with the $25,000 award that goes with it.
Only 31 such awards are being handed out this year.
