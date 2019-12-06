LOCKHART

This April 4, 2004 file photo shows June Lockhart posing for a photo as she arrives for the 60th Anniversary screening of "Meet Me in St. Louis" DVD release screening at Directors Guild of America, in Los Angeles. Her favorite line is "There never was such a goose," from "A Christmas Story" by Charles Dickens. "The movie made in 1938 of Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' starred my mother and father as Mr. and Mrs. Bob Cratchit and it was my movie debut (as Belinda Cratchit), so it always had special meaning to me. I would always read the Christmas dinner scene from the book to the kids at Christmas," said Lockhart.

 (AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh,File)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The classic film, "Meet Me in St. Louis" is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with special showings.

The showings will be on Sunday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 11 at area movie theaters.

It's part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series presented by Fathom Events.

For a full list of times and locations, visit here.

