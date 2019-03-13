ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A special prosecutor and St. Louis police briefly seized an email server at the Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO) Tuesday, before returning it within an hour.
This was the latest in a series of back and forth actions related to a grand jury investigation into whether or not a special investigator, hired by the prosecutor’s office, lied under oath during the prosecution of now-former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Last week, the Circuit Attorney’s Office filed a motion in court challenging the validity of a search warrant that had been signed by Judge Micheal Mullen, who is presiding over the grand jury investigation.
According to statements made by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and a team of attorneys who are assisting in the matter, the warrant would allow the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) access to any file on the CAO servers with any mention of more than two dozen search terms, including “notes,” “evidence,” and “tape.”
The CAO said the warrant was unconstitutional, overly broad and could impact the public’s privacy and safety, calling it a “clear fishing expedition.”
Judge Mullen upheld the search warrant on Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri Court of Appeals had stayed the execution of the search warrant, pending further review.
In the meantime, however, a special prosecutor and officers with the police department had arrived at the CAO and seized the office’s email server. It was returned around an hour later, according to a statement from the CAO. It’s unclear at the moment if any data was retrieved from it.
“I believe the true motivation of yesterday’s actions by this Special Prosecutor, the police department and the Circuit Judge was to intimidate and humiliate Circuit Attorney Gardner and strip her of the powers granted to her by the people,” attorney Roy L. Austin, Jr. wrote in a statement.
Austin is among a team of attorneys now representing Gardner and the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
A special grand jury convened in January and is investigating whether or not an investigator, William Tisaby, committed perjury during the prosecutor of former-Governor Greitens. Greitens was charged with two felonies, which were both later dismissed.
Greitens’ team of attorneys claimed Tisaby, hired by Gardner to work the case, lied under oath. At issue: A critical interview from early in the first criminal case. Gardner’s office first claimed a video of that interview malfunctioned, but later turned it over to Greitens’ defense team.
Moreover, they claimed Gardner suborned perjury or directed Tisaby to lie. Gardner has claimed no such charge exists under Missouri law.
The Courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court, ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest in the case and Judge Mullen selected lawyers from the firm Carmody-MacDonald to be special prosecutors in the case.
Gardner was scheduled to testify before the grand jury this week, but her attorneys indicated she would not be present. It is not clear if Gardner is a target in the investigation or a witness.
In court last week, Judge Mullen chided the Circuit Attorney’s Office for alerting the media to the search warrant and for criticizing the search warrant, which Mullen originally signed.
“It’s amazing to me that the Circuit Attorney is fighting this,” Judge Mullen said.
Rachel Smith, Chief Trial Assistant for the Circuit Attorney’s Office, denied that the office was trying to impede the investigation and said they were cooperating with it.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office says they have already compiled with one of the special prosecutor’s separate search warrants.
The special prosecutor in the case couldn’t be reached for comment. The St. Louis Police Department has not returned our request for comment.
