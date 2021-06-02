ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The special prosecutor handling the perjury and evidence tampering case against William Tisaby is stepping down.
Tisaby was hired by St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to work on the invasion of privacy case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Throughout the course of the case, Greitens’ defense team accused Tisaby of perjury and alleged that Gardner had committed misconduct.
Tisaby was indicted and his trial was set for March 2020, but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody released the following statement regarding the decision to step down:
“I have resigned as Special Prosecutor in State of Missouri v. William D. Tisaby after nearly three years. It has been nearly two years since a St. Louis Grand Jury indicted Mr. Tisaby on perjury charges and a trial date has not yet been rescheduled. We have other pressing matters currently scheduled in the coming months and they all need substantial attention. It has been a privilege to serve as the Special Prosecutor and I regret that I cannot try this case as I had hoped.”
A judge has not yet assigned a new special prosecutor to the case.
