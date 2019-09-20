COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Special needs student at a Metro East high school are in the middle that will help some of the kids at Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The students in the life skills class at Collinsville High School are making blankets the non-profit organization can gives to kids in the St. Louis area. So far, the class has put together four blankets and plan on doing several more.
The goal of the project is to give students hands-on experience so they can more easily transition into a workplace after they leave school.
The blankets will be delivered to Shriners Hospitals for Children before the holidays.
