ALABAMA (CBS News) --- A special needs student and school resource officer from Alabama have formed a special friendship, and now they're more like brothers than pals.
Isaiah Taylor would get to school early every morning, because his mom is a teacher and also needs to be at school early.
Each day, Deputy Jason Cowart would be there to greet Taylor and make sure he got into school safely. The two instantly formed a special bond over their love of game shows. "I go in early and me and him just sit and watch 'The Price is Right,'" Cowart told CBS Columbus, Georgia, affiliate WRBL-TV. "He is just amazing, his heart is so huge."
One day about three weeks ago, Taylor told Cowart what his dream job would be. "He told me he wanted to be a cop," Cowart said.
He decided to try and fulfill that wish for the special student. So, he arranged to make him an honorary officer of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state went to Reeltown High School to watch Taylor transform from student to officer.
He wore a special uniform and made his way down the hallway, past a line of officers, into the auditorium. There, Cowart presented him with a sheriff's star — and some kind words.
