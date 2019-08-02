ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A special election will be held this fall to fill two Missouri State Representative positions.
Gov. Mike Parson designated Nov. 5 as the day when voters will decide who will fill Bruce Franks Jr. and Cora Walker's seats after they each resigned last month.
The election applies to voters in the 74th District, which includes Ferguson in North County, and the 78th District, which includes the eastern portion of St. Louis City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.