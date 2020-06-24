ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tuesday’s special election ended with two Democrats winning vacant Board of Aldermen seats in St. Louis.
According to final unofficial results, Dwinderlin “Dwin” Evans received more than 92 percent of the vote in the 4th Ward. A write-in candidate received just over 7 percent of the vote.
In the 12th Ward, Vicky Grass defeated Republican nominee Craig Westbrook with 58 percent of the vote.
Evans will succeed Democrat Sam Moore, who died in February. Grass is replacing Democrat Larry Arnowitz, who resigned after being indicted on a federal mail fraud charge.
