LOVES PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A special deer and turkey hunt for people with disabilities will take place in Illinois this November.
A total of 20 hunting blind sites will be set up at Rock Cut State Park in Winnebago County Nov. 14-16. Each hunter can bring a partner with them, or one will be provided upon request.
To be eligible for the drawing for the 20 hunting blinds, a completed application must be returned to the Rock Cut State Park office by Oct. 18. Eligible applicants must have a Class P2A disability card, a valid FOID card, 2019 State Habitat Stamp and a Hunter Education course certification.
Additional information can be gathered by calling Rock Cut State Park at 815-885-3311.
