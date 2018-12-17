CBS NEWS -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit said it regrets that a priest at a teen's funeral questioned whether he would get to heaven after killing himself. Maison Hullibarger's father told the Detroit Free Press that he asked the priest to stop talking during the Dec. 8 funeral Mass at a church in Temperance, Michigan. But he said the priest continued giving the critical sermon.
The father, Jeff Hullibarger, said some mourners left the church crying.
The archdiocese released a statement Thursday saying it's sorry that an "unbearable situation was made even more difficult." The archdiocese said the priest, Rev. Don LaCuesta, will not preach at funerals "for the foreseeable future."
Eighteen-year-old Maison died on Dec. 4. He was an athlete and honors student. His obituary said he was a 2018 graduate of Bedford High School and a current student at the University of Toledo.
The teen's parents told the Detroit Free Press they want LaCuesta removed from his post. Jeff Hullibarger and his wife, Linda Hullibarger, said they met with LaCuesta well before the funeral to go over how they expected the priest to deliver his homily.
"We wanted him to celebrate how Maison lived, not how he died," Linda Hullibarger told the paper.
