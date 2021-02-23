ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ballpark Village will soon be home to a new collaborative workspace aimed to draw in local entrepreneurs and creatives this spring.
Nestled in the PwC Pennant Building, Spark St. Louis will provide a 30,000 square foot workspace for companies, from entrepreneurs and startups, to conduct their businesses effi cently. It will include over 80 private offices, five suites and dedicated and nondedicated workstations. Business own can buy a monthly memberships and daily passes.
“We are thrilled to add Spark St. Louis to the evolving and growing community in Ballpark Village,” said Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals. “Spark will be an ideal collaborative workspace for local residents, nearby companies and the entire St. Louis entrepreneurial community.”
Innovators can also look forward to these amenities:
- 24/7 swipe card access to workspace
- Convenient parking
- Dedicated on-site community manager
- Access to high-speed Wi-Fi
- Dedicated mailbox and concierge mail service
- Unlimited access to print, scan and copy center
- Online reservation system for AV-equipped meeting rooms
- Branded office signage
- Access to a community kitchen and lounge spaces
- Member kitchenette
- Nitro coffee and tea bar
- Craft beer and wine for member happy hours
- Podcast studio
- Gender neutral restrooms
- Meeting rooms and private phone call space
- Dedicated training room
- Outside terrace
- On-site mother’s room and wellness space
- Corporate workspace plans
- Access to special programs and member events
- Access to exclusive member perks and discounts
