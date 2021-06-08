ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new coworking space called Spark St. Louis opened in Ballpark Village Tuesday.
The 30,000 square-foot collaborative workplace is located in the PwC Pennant Building. The space features individual workstations and more than 80 private offices. It also features fully furnished suites that can house 15 to 20 employees, which include great views of Busch Stadium and the city.
“So I found myself when I worked just from home that I ended up working longer hours because of those distractions. So I like that coming to an office, being around people, having that work mentality. When I walk out the door I'm leaving work at work, so that was important to me,” said Spark member, Zach Ruhman.
In addition to monthly memberships, Spark offers daily passes starting at $15 for workstations and $35 for private offices. For more information on Spark St. Louis, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.