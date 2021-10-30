NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Spanish Lake residents are hoping a new development plan will bring needed resources and services to their community.
Saturday, officials unveiled the Town Center Master Plan. Community members have been working for the past 10 months to create a plan to revitalize the north end of Bellefontaine Road and Belle Park Plaza.
The plan focuses on bringing in small business such as hardware and grocery stores that can provide needed resources and services 18,000 residents in Spanish Lake.
