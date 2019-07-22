SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A wet and stinky mess was in the basements of several Spanish Lake homes Monday.
READ: Eureka flooding damages a dozen businesses, swallows cars
“It’s a mess, we shouldn’t have sewer water coming up to our knees,” said one resident.
Rose Spicer says this is the fourth time her basement has flooded during a severe rain storm.
“Now I got to find somebody to come clean this up, I’m too old to keep doing this,” Spicer said.
Neighbors believe the cause of the backups is a faulty backflow prevention system MSD installed three years ago.
“They had no problems before that, ever since then for three years, everyone is having backflow issues,” said Amy Michael.
News 4 found there were nine homes on record with MSD who had back-up problems Monday.
A spokesperson said their backflow valves failed because of rainwater overpowering their system.
The utility they says plan to investigate why homeowners in this area continue to have backflow issues.
MSD says they plan to reimburse residents whose homes were impacted will receive a $3,000 check for damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.