SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Spanish Lake woman is facing charges after her 5-year-old child suffered head injuries and broken ribs.
Police said a witness heard Nigeria Hammond hitting her 5-year-old early Wednesday morning. The child ended up at the hospital that day with multiple head injuries, broken ribs and a pancreatic cut due to trauma.
Police said the 30-year-old admitted to using physical punishment with the child prior to Wednesday's incident.
Hammond was charged with abuse and neglect of a child and serious emotional or physical injury. She's being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
