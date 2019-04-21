SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man from Spanish Lake, Missouri, is being charged for beating his neighbor to death and stealing his belongings, according to police.
Crime scene tape surrounded an entire block on Burgos Street in Spanish Lake Saturday as a Crimes Against Persons investigation was underway.
Police officers found 63-year-old Michael Shaw suffering physical injuries in the 900 block of Burgos Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim's 2017 Hyundai Elantra was missing from the scene. It was discovered in St. Louis City.
After investigating, police took 42-year-old Keith Hill into custody. Hill told them a dispute occurred when Shaw refused to give him money, and he forced entry into Shaw's house and beat him to death with a lamp before stealing his credit cards, cash and car, according to the probable cause statement.
Hill is being charged with second degree murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.
Hill is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.
