ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Nicholas P. Tate of Spanish Lake was charged Friday with dozens of car break-ins and auto thefts.
Police allege Tate, 21, is a ringleader of Big Buckz, an organized gang out of St. Louis. Tate was on parole for stealing a car, as well as other charges, when he was indicted on burglary charges.
The St. Peters Police Department, the St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force and the St. Louis County Police Department gathered intelligence that led to Tate being a suspect in the car break-ins.
