SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents at the Spanish Cove Apartments are dealing with a sewage backup and sleeping inside smelly homes.
Marcia Fischer said the sewage covered the first floor of her apartment Monday.
“It was coming under the steps,” she said.
Six others at the apartment complex found sewage inside their homes.
“I had to keep going out my front door, dumping out other people’s feces and urine out of my living room to try to get the water as minimized as possible, and I cried like 15 times, because I can’t leave, I can’t leave,” Fischer said.
She said property management was unable to clean up the mess on Monday leaving her having to sleep inside a smelly house.
She said management tried relocating them, but they said backups have been happening in other units across the property.
“There are a lot of sewer issues going on in this complex in general,” said Fischer.
News 4 reached out to the Metropolitan Sewer District to see if there was a bigger problem with sewage backups at this complex. MSD said they were unaware of this back up, because management didn’t contact them.
MSD said this property does have a history of back ups. They said one was so bad last year, homes down the street were impacted.
The cause MSD said is grease being poured down the drain.
News 4 called apartment management to see what steps they’ve taken. An employee said the manager would call us back, we’re still waiting.
MSD said they’re sending a crew out tomorrow morning to see what’s causing the back up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.