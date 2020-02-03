O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East family of four escaped an overnight house fire.
The fire started in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Fieldspring Court in O’Fallon, Illinois just before midnight. Firefighters suspect a space heater near a dog kennel started the fire.
The mother told News 4 she was getting ready for bed when she noticed the flames and got everyone out of the house. The family had just moved to the area six months ago.
The family was renting the home and didn’t have insurance at the time of the fire.
