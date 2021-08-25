ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week, the US Soybean Export Council is visiting St. Louis and is hooking up its international buyers with local and US suppliers.
The soybean industry brings more than $115 billion a year. Illinois is the top producer of soybeans in America followed by Missouri.
Soybean producers are also concerned about the recent heatwave and its taxing the area crops.
“I was expecting when we saw the pandemic issues, we'd lose demand. In fact, it's grown this time, more people at home in the US and around the world and cooking. We are enjoying very strong demand,” said Jim Sutter with the US Soybean Export Council.
Sutter also said despite the current heat affecting the crops, the US is on pace this year to have one of the largest soybean crops ever.
